Investors Buy Shares of Eaton (ETN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $125.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.31 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Eaton had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Eaton traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $70.35

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 44.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 996,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,464,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,152,000 after purchasing an additional 539,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

