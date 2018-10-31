Investors Buy Shares of American Tower (AMT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $177.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, American Tower had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. American Tower traded down ($5.14) for the day and closed at $155.81

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,625. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 271,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $5,501,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

