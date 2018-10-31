Investors Buy Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on weakness during trading on Monday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $70.00. $86.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.44 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Las Vegas Sands had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands traded down ($1.66) for the day and closed at $50.73

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

