Investors Buy High Volume of Electro Scientific Industries Put Options (ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,047 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,192% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESIO opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

