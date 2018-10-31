Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 646,505 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $931,542,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.15.

SYK stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.