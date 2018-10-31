Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1,447.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

