Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,734,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $172.47 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

