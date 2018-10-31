Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stock

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Reliance Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

