Intrepid Potash (IPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 80,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 474,834 shares.The stock last traded at $4.04 and had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrepid Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 616,467 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,213,116.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 970,634 shares of company stock worth $3,460,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.