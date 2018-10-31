Intevac (IVAC) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

“Sept Q slightly ahead of guidance on HDD tool upgrade activity, some risk to Dec Q guidance cited. Vertex progress remains the big opportunity, but timing and shape of ramp remains highly uncertain, in our view. Maintaining Hold Rating.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Intevac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intevac by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

