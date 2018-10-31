Internap (INAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

Get Internap alerts:

INAP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of INAP opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. Internap has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Internap by 13.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,392,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 280,924 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Internap by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internap (INAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.