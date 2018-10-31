Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $78.13 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,136,000 after acquiring an additional 646,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after acquiring an additional 452,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,428,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,990,000 after acquiring an additional 447,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

NYSE:MA opened at $187.73 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

