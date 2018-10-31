Interface, Inc. (TILE) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

