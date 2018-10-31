InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

