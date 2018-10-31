Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 614.15% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 823,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,358. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $83,983.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock valued at $984,488 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.