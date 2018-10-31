Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 10,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

