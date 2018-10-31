Intel (INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $163,118 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 494,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 828,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 481,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 129,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.