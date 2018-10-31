Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $352,000 in State Street Corp (STT) Stock

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 23.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 388,752 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in State Street by 29.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 21.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

