Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of NexGen Energy worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 953,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,283,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 461,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

