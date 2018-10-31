Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $100,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 40,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $482,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

