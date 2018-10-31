InsurChain (INSUR) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One InsurChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, InsurChain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. InsurChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $158,311.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00241559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.52 or 0.09742270 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About InsurChain

InsurChain was first traded on January 14th, 2018. InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain . InsurChain’s official website is www.insurchain.org

InsurChain Token Trading

InsurChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

