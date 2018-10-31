Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 645 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,411,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 61,332 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $5,142,074.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,597 shares of company stock worth $29,063,970. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

