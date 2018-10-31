Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,827 shares of company stock valued at $859,173 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

