Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Insider Sells 834 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $213,595.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 746,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $264.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

