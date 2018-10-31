Insider Buying: VersaBank (VB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Arnold Edward Hillier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

Arnold Edward Hillier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Arnold Edward Hillier purchased 400 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.27 per share, with a total value of C$4,108.00.

VersaBank stock opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$5.66 and a 52 week high of C$8.36.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

