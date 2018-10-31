Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Insider Buys 78 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 78 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.71).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 305.25 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Arrow Global Group had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.00%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

