Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.