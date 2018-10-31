Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $80.00 price target on Independent Bank Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 25,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,286.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 4,500 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $242,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,646.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,508 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,309,000 after buying an additional 246,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,719,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 585,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

