Imperial Metals Corp (III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, Sells 38,128 Shares

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total transaction of C$54,523.04.

Fairholme Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Fairholme Capital Management, sold 14,032 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$17,540.00.

TSE:III opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$3.47.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.15). Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of C$80.07 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

