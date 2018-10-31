Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.