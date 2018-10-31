Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

