Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Lifted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 3.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup set a $166.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of ITW opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

