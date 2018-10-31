IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.05. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$815.96 million for the quarter.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.19 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.