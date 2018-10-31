IGM Financial (IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.

Shares of IGM opened at C$32.19 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.69.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$815.96 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.87%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

