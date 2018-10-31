IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 3.14% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENFR opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

