IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 23,912 iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIU. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 11,112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,335 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after acquiring an additional 583,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 458,654 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,743,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIU opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.