IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 865 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 241,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.7395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

