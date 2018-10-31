IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Viacom were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Viacom by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,569,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Viacom by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,601 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Viacom by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 784,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 633,853 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

