IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,644 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $460,597,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,326,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,049,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 285,828 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,346,000 after buying an additional 548,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,926,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,849,000 after buying an additional 148,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Benchmark raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,584.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,013.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,314 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

