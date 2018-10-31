IDEX Co. (IEX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

IEX stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a twelve month low of $123.47 and a twelve month high of $157.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 1,933 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $293,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,406 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $520,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $838,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $2,350,746. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,699,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

