Ideagen PLC (IDEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.16 on November 21st

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 148.68 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 70.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.89 ($1.68).

Separately, FinnCap raised their target price on Ideagen from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Graeme Spenceley sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £912,000 ($1,191,689.53).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. The company's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse, an electronic quality management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud software for control, visibility, and real time reporting; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

