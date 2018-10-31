Iconomi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121,134.00 (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Iconomi has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconomi has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $121,134.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005480 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00148193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00241748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.18 or 0.09609573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Iconomi Profile

Iconomi was first traded on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net . Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi . The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Liqui, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

