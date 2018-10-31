IBM’s (IBM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$149.24” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.02.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. IBM has a 12-month low of $115.15 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of IBM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IBM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.