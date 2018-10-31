Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Victoire G. Rankin Buys 242 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Victoire G. Rankin acquired 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,108.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HY traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624. The stock has a market cap of $991.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

