HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.40 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. HyperCash has a market cap of $80.40 million and $933,609.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00029378 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.51 or 0.09535336 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Allcoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, EXX, Huobi, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

