Hydrogen Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinEx. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.38 or 0.09549176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, Token Store, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.