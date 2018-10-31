Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 34,000 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Integer makes up about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Integer by 18.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Integer by 15.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 27.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

ITGR traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $692,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Friedman sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $455,535.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.