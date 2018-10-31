Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newmont Mining comprises about 3.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Newmont Mining worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Newmont Mining by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

NEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,488. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $347,713 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

