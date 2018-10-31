Husky Energy (HUSKF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

HUSKF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays raised Husky Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.