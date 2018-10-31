Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

HURN stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 230,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 233,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

