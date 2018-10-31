Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,394,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408,719 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $110,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 88,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,078.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

